Gold prices today fall to near two-week lows, silver rates struggle2 min read . Updated: 24 Jun 2022, 10:25 AM IST
- Gold rates have been been trading in a narrow range over the last one month amid rate hikes by central banks
Listen to this article
Gold and silver prices in India struggled today amid weak global cues. On MCX, gold futures declined to near two-week lows of ₹50,510 per 10 gram. Silver futures were marginally higher at ₹59,510 per kg. In global markets, gold rates were flat at $1,824.72 per ounce and remained on course for their second straight weekly decline. So far this week, gold prices have dropped about 0.9%, on worries of aggressive rate hikes by global central banks to counter runaway inflation. Among other precious metals, spot silver rose 0.4% to $21.02 per ounce but is set for weekly loss.