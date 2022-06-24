Gold prices today fall to near two-week lows, silver rates struggle

“Inflation has become a key risk to growth for economies across the globe. Historically, gold prices tend to gain during phases of high inflation but there is a reason that is restricting the gains for gold. The stubborn and sticky inflation has forced central banks across the globe to hike rates aggressively and unwind the easy monetary policy to reverse the excess liquidity in the system. The Fed has turned more aggressive based on persistently high inflation numbers. This has rendered strength to the US Dollar, and the currency yields are rising too with hike in policy rates," the wealth management firm added.