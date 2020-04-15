Gold prices in India touched new highs today, crossing the ₹46,600 level per 10 gram in futures market. On MCX, June gold futures rose as much as 0.75% to a new high of ₹46,640 per 10 gram. In the previous session, gold prices in India has surged over 2% to ₹46,255 per 10 gram, hitting a new high of ₹46,385 during the session. Indian commodity derivative markets were closed on Tuesday for a holiday. May silver futures on MCX rose over 1.3% to ₹44,350 per kg.

In global markets, gold prices held on near seven-year highs hit in the previous session. Spot gold was trading at $1,727.59 per ounce, after coming closer to $1,750 in the previous session. Fears of a deeper global recession due to the impact of coronavirus supported the safe-haven appeal of gold. Among other precious metals, silver dropped 1.1% to $15.64, while platinum advanced 1.1% to $783.25 an ounce.

The International Monetary Fund in its latest forecast has predicted that the global economy may shrink by 3% in 2020 due to the virus outbreak, in what could be the worst downturn since the Great Depression of the 1930s.

Gold exchange traded funds or ETFs continued to see inflow. The holdings SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, rose 0.8% to 1,017.59 tonnes on Tuesday.

In India, the Reserve Bank has announced the issue dates of the sovereign gold bond scheme 2020-21 for the first six months of the new fiscal, April to September. The RBI will come out with an issue every month, issuing bonds in six tranches, beginning 28 April.

Sovereign gold bonds have a tenure of eight years, with exit options are available from the fifth year.