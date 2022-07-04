Gold prices today rise to highest level in 2 months2 min read . Updated: 04 Jul 2022, 09:34 AM IST
Gold prices today extended gains in India, with the yellow metal rising to 2-month highs. On MCX, gold futures were up 0.4% to ₹52,117 per 10 gram. On Friday, gold prices in India had surged nearly 3% or ₹1,500 per 10 gram after government in a sudden move hiked import duty on the precious metal. The government raised basic import duty on gold to 12.5% from 7.5% to dampen demand and bring down the trade deficit. India imports most of its gold requirement.