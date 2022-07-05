Gold prices today rise to over 2-month highs, silver rates jump2 min read . Updated: 05 Jul 2022, 09:57 AM IST
- Gold has been supported by inflation concerns, worries about global growth and renewed virus concerns in China
Gold rates in India continued their recent uptrend with futures on MCX hitting over two-month high of ₹52261 per 10 gram, up 0.2% from previous close. Silver futures rose 0.5% to ₹58,780. Despite inflation and growth worries, gold has been under pressure in the past few months amid rate hikes by central banks to tame runaway inflation.