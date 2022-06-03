OPEN APP
Gold prices today edged higher to near one-month high as the US dollar retreated. On MCX, gold futures were up 0.2% to 51390 per 10 gram while silver futures rose 0.6% to 62695.

In global markets, gold prices rallied to near one-month high, supported by a weaker US dollar. Spot gold was steady at $1,867.33 per ounce, extending this week's gain to 0.8% so far.  A weaker US dollar makes greenback-priced bullion more attractive for overseas buyers. Among other precious metals, spot silver gained 0.2% to $22.33 per ounce, extending gains to about 1% so far this week. 

“Mild recovery in gold can be seen as long as the support of $1848 remains undisturbed. A direct drop below the same would trigger further weakness," said domestic brokerage Geojit.

“While prices stays above the support of $21.50, upticks likely to continue the day in silver. A direct drop below $20 would trigger major liquidation."

