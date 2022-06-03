Gold prices today jump to near one-month high, silver rates rise

In global markets, gold prices rallied to near one-month high, supported by a weaker US dollar. Spot gold was steady at $1,867.33 per ounce, extending this week's gain to 0.8% so far. A weaker US dollar makes greenback-priced bullion more attractive for overseas buyers. Among other precious metals, spot silver gained 0.2% to $22.33 per ounce, extending gains to about 1% so far this week.