Gold prices today near lowest in 3 months, silver rates drop

“Ideally, these are excellent conditions for a gold rally, but a strong dollar and more significantly, an extremely hawkish Fed has not only capped the rally but stalled it. Gold is caught in a tug of war between recessionary safe-haven demand and aggressive Fed driven inflation control drive. This leaves the bullion investor currently in a no trade zone. There is a clear negative bias in the short term, with a sell all assets mode entering the global markets," he added.

