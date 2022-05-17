Gold prices today regain 50,000 level but silver rates drop

“Gold price got some respite and managed to make some moderate gains in yesterday’s trade. The precious metal witnessed some bargain buying at sub-$1800 levels, closer to the support level of $1780 levels. This was largely due to a weakening dollar index. The dollar index has witnessed a steep fall after failing to sustain at its 19-year highs of 105, last week. The recent fall in the DXY could be the result of fully discounted proposed two 50 basis points interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve (Fed) this year," said Pritam Patnaik, Head - Commodities, HNI, and NRI Acquisitions, Axis Securities.