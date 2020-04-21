Gold prices in India edged higher after a two-day fall. On MCX, June gold futures rose 0.31% to ₹45,856 per 10 gram, tracking an overnight gain in global markets. Gold prices had hit a record high of ₹47,327 per 10 gram in India the previous week, before seeing an about ₹1,600 per 10 gram fall in previous two sessions. Silver futures on MCX today also edged 0.2% higher to ₹42,823 per 10 gram.

In global markets, gold prices slipped today amid a firm dollar but losses were capped by weak equities market. Spot gold eased 0.2% to $1,689.45 per ounce after rising about 1% in the previous session. A plunge in US oil prices into negative territory increased gold's safe-haven appeal. Among other precious metals, platinum today slipped 0.6% to $765.70 and silver fell 1.5% to $15.14.

Supporting gold price is weaker economic data from major economies which shows the economic impact from the virus outbreak and will force central banks and governments to continue with stimulus measures, Kotak Securities said in a note. The US Congress has inched toward a $450 billion deal to help small businesses and hospitals hurt by the coronavirus.

"We maintain buy on dips view as countries may take a slow approach towards reopening their economies," the brokerage said.

Analysts expect gold prices to consolidate as increased investment demand from investors for the 'safe haven' asset is offset by dollar strength and weak physical market activity due to coronavirus-related restrictions, according to a Reuters poll.

The first tranche of sovereign gold bonds of this fiscal (2020-21) is open for subscription. It will close on April 23. As part of its gold bond issuance calendar, the government of India will issue gold bonds once each month starting from April to September.

Nish Bhatt, CEO of investment consulting firm Millwood Kane International, said: “ Sovereign Gold Bond (SGB) is a substitute for holding physical gold without the hassle of buying and storing it physically as the it is in paper/digital form. Its purity is guaranteed as it has Government of India's backing. The best thing about SGBs is the interest payment attached to it as investors stand to get 2.5% of interest on the initial investment."

