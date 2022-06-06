Gold prices today rise after sharp fall, silver rates jump

“COMEX gold trades marginally higher near $1855/oz amid choppiness in US dollar as market players assess US non-farm payrolls data and start positioning for ECB’s decision on June 9. Also supporting gold price are inflation concerns as crude oil price jumped to 3-month high on tightness concerns. Safe haven demand rose also as US and South Korea fired eight missiles in response to North Korea’s missile tests," said Ravindra Rao, VP- Head Commodity Research at Kotak Securities.

