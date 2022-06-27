Gold prices today rise in India after some countries ban Russia imports2 min read . Updated: 27 Jun 2022, 10:30 AM IST
- Gold rates today: Analysts say that the G7 import ban on Russian gold seems to be providing some short-term support to bullion
Gold prices today edged higher in Indian markets, after some G7 countries moved to ban imports of Russian gold. On MCX, gold futures rose 0.4% to ₹50814 per 10 gram while silver jumped 0.9% to ₹60927 per kg. In global markets, spot gold prices rose 0.5% to $1,835.58 per ounce. Analysts say that the G7 import ban on Russian gold seems to be providing some short-term support to bullion. Four of the Group of Seven (G7) rich nations moved to ban imports of Russian gold on Sunday to tighten the sanction squeeze on Moscow.