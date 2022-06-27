Gold prices today rise in India after some countries ban Russia imports

Gold, Silver Technical Outlook

“We expect both precious metals to remain volatile this week. Gold has the metal’s multiple rejections from the 200-DMA hurdle of $1,845, as well as the sustained trading below the 50-DMA, around $1,856 by the press time, also keeps gold sellers hopeful. Silver is trading near the make or break levels and if $20.78 holds on a weekly closing basis it could show strength again towards $22 per troy ounce in upcoming sessions. In rupee terms gold has support at ₹50,440–50,110, while resistance is at ₹50,980–51,240. Silver has support at Rs59,280–58,710, while resistance is at ₹60,480–60,910," said Rahul Kalantri, VP Commodities, Mehta Equities Ltd. (With Agency Inputs)