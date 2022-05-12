Gold prices today rise slightly, silver rates drop. Check latest rates

Gold prices today rise slightly, silver rates drop. Check latest rates1 min read . 09:10 AM IST
- Gold and silver rates today: The precious metals have been struggling since March this year
Gold and silver prices were mixed in Indian markets today. On MCX, gold futures were up 0.18% to ₹50,911 per 10 gram while silver futures dipped 0.4% to ₹60,520 per kg.
In global markets, gold edged higher today, extending Wednesday's sharp gains. The precious metal was supported by a pullback in US dollar and Treasury yields slipped after US consumer price data suggested inflation might have peaked in April, allaying some concerns of more aggressive Fed rate hikes.
A weaker dollar makes the greenback-priced gold attractive for overseas buyers, while lower Treasury yields reduce the opportunity cost of holding zero-yield bullion.
Spot gold was up 0.2% at $1,855.11 per ounce after rising as much as 1% in the previous session. Among other precious metals, spot silver was up 0.1% to $21.57 per ounce, while platinum dipped 0.2% to $990.64.
Data released on Wednesday showed US consumer price index (CPI) rose 0.3% last month, the smallest gain since August. However, on a annual basis, the consumer price index climbed 8.3% on an annual basis in April, easing from 8.5% in March but outstripping the 8.1% estimate of economists.
US President Joe Biden called April's overall slow-down in inflation "heartening" but acknowledged inflation was still a major challenge.
The Fed raised its benchmark overnight interest rate by half a percentage point last week, the biggest hike in 22 years.
