Gold prices see big fall, silver rates tumble2 min read . Updated: 14 Jun 2022, 10:04 AM IST
- Fed could adopt an aggressive stance to control inflation, and this is weighing on gold rates, say analysts
Gold and silver prices extended their recent losses in Indian markets, tracking a sharp fall in global markets. On MCX, gold futures were down 0.4% at ₹50483 per 10 gram while silver fell 0.43% to ₹60,049 per kg. On Monday, gold had slumped 2% while silver 2.6%. In global markets, gold was near a four-week low of to $1,825.97 per ounce. A strong US dollar and liquidation of bullion to cover losses in other assets has put pressure on gold, say analysts.