Gold prices see big fall, silver rates tumble

“Gold saw a sharp selloff on Monday, as it fell more than $50 on the day in response to rising yields and a strong U.S. dollar. The precious metal is struggling, as investors are still digesting the US inflation numbers, published last week. The heightened volatility and short rally that we witnessed in gold post the US inflation data was widely expected to fizzle out quickly, as the Fed’s reaction was logically a hawkish stance, which played out yesterday," said Pritam Patnaik, Head - Commodities, HNI, and NRI Acquisitions, Axis Securities.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}