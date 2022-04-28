Gold prices today stay near 2-month lows ahead of Akshaya Tritiya

“Gold and silver are trading very near to its crucial support level gold $1800 and silver $23. If they sustain below these levels, gold and silver could be in bearish zone and would see some more pressure. Gold has support at $1872-1860, while resistance at $1900-1912. Silver has support at $23.00-22.78, while resistance is at $23.62-23.80. In rupee terms, gold has support at ₹50,880–50,720, while resistance is at ₹51,380–51,550. Silver has support at ₹63,940-63,415, while resistance is at ₹65,120–65,610," he added.

