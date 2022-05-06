Gold prices today struggle, down 2,500 in 2 weeks

Gold and silver rates today struggled in Indian markets amid subdued global rates. On MCX, gold futures were slightly higher at ₹50,990 per 10 gram while silver futures were flat at ₹62,393 per kg. Gold rates had risen to ₹53,700 in mid-April before coming under some selling pressure. In international markets, gold was subdued today and was set for a third straight weekly loss amid a rally in US dollar and Treasury yields. Spot gold fell 0.1% to $1,875.76 per ounce.

