Gold prices today struggle near 3-month lows, remain below 50,000

In global markets, gold was flat after hitting a three-month low in the previous session. Lower US Treasury yields and choppy dollar kept demand for zero-yield bullion afloat above the key psychological support level of around $1,800 per ounce. Spot gold was up 0.1% at $1,812.15 per ounce. Spot silver was down 0.1% at $21.06 per ounce, platinum was unchanged at $938.46, and palladium rose 0.3% to $1,949.88.