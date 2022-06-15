Gold prices today struggle near one-month lows after 1,600 fall in 2 days

“COMEX gold trades marginally higher near $1818/oz recovering from 4-week low set yesterday. Gold inched up today as US dollar index and bond yields came off recent high amid some profit taking ahead of Fed decision. The sharp sell-off in gold and other commodities and rise in US dollar index in last few days shows that market players have factored in that Fed may take an aggressive approach to get inflation under control," said Ravindra Rao, VP- Head Commodity Research at Kotak Securities.

