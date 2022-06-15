Gold prices today struggle near one-month lows after 1,600 fall in 2 days

Gold prices today struggle near one-month lows after ₹1,600 fall in 2 days2 min read . 12:46 PM IST
- Gold rates today: Expectations of an aggressive rate hike by the Fed has led to a sharp selloff in bullion and and other commodities
Gold prices in India were steady today, struggling near one-month lows, ahead of Fed policy announcement. On MCX, gold future were slightly higher at ₹50,265 per 10 gram after ₹1,600 decline over two days. Silver futures were 0.65% higher at ₹59,885 per kg. In global markets, gold prices were off their one-month lows, lifted by some pullback in US Treasury yields. Spot gold was up 0.5% at $1,817.12 per ounce.
Traders will be closely watching the outcome of Federal Open Market Committee's decision on interest rates, scheduled at 1800 GMT later in the day. After the release of red-hot inflation May inflation data in US, traders have dramatically raised their bets that the Fed will raise interest rates by 75 basis points (bps) rather than 50 bps, fuelling a violent selloff across world markets.
Apart from Fed decision, gold traders will also focus on economic projection as it will give more clarity about how high interest rate are expected to rise as well as what will be its impact on economic growth.
Rising short-term US interest rates and bond yields increase the opportunity cost of holding bullion, which yields no interest. "Over the next few weeks in our opinion the overall downward trend in the gold price will be maintained with gold breaking below $1,800/oz," Langford said.
Among other precious metals, spot silver gained 0.7% to $21.22 per ounce, while platinum rose 0.8% to $926.89, and palladium firmed 0.5% to $1,824.71.
“COMEX gold trades marginally higher near $1818/oz recovering from 4-week low set yesterday. Gold inched up today as US dollar index and bond yields came off recent high amid some profit taking ahead of Fed decision. The sharp sell-off in gold and other commodities and rise in US dollar index in last few days shows that market players have factored in that Fed may take an aggressive approach to get inflation under control," said Ravindra Rao, VP- Head Commodity Research at Kotak Securities.
"Possibility of a negative surprise is now low so price is consolidating. Unless, Fed turns out to be more aggressive than what market has already factored in, we may not see much downside in gold," he added. (With Agency Inputs)
