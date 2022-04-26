Gold prices today struggle near one-month lows, silver rises

“Although the war between Russia and Ukraine and global inflation continues to worsen, but market participants are now more focused on rising yields in U.S. debt instruments such as bonds and Treasuries, reducing the lustre of gold and silver. Despite of sharp corrections in Gold and silver price, Gold holds its key support level of $1880 per troy ounce and silver could also hold $23 and may give positive move in coming days as ahead of the marriage season and Akshaya Tritiya falling early next month," he said.