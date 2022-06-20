Gold prices today struggle near one-week lows, silver rates rise

In global markets, gold extended losses today as firm US dollar weighed on bullion demand. Spot gold was down 0.2% at $1,836.67 per ounce as the dollar index, hovering near its highest level in about two decades. A firm dollar makes greenback-priced bullion less attractive for overseas buyers. Among other precious metals, spot silver fell 0.7% to $21.49 per ounce and platinum dipped 0.8% to $934.34, while palladium rose 0.8% to $1,830.81.