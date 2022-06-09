Gold prices in India struggled near three-week lows amid firm US bond yields that lower the safe-haven appeal of zero-yielding gold. On MCX, gold futures were flat at ₹51,070 per 10 gram while silver edged up to ₹62,059 per kg. In global markets, gold prices slipped today ahead of key US inflation data, due later this week. Spot gold was down 0.1% at $1,852.21 per ounce, amid firm US 10-year Treasury yields.

Meanwhile, the holdings of SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, rose 0.22% to 1,065.39 tonnes on Wednesday from 1,063.06 tonnes on Tuesday.

Among other precious metals, spot silver was flat at $22.04 per ounce, while platinum fell 0.2% to $1,003.64, and palladium rose 0.4% to $1,950.12.

“The precious metals are benefitting from the bullish elements of higher crude oil prices and a still-wobbly U.S. stock market. However, the bearish aspects of rising bond yields and a recent rebound in the U.S. dollar index are limiting the upside in gold," says Rahul Kalantri, VP Commodities, Mehta Equities Ltd.

“For gold and silver, it’s all about the US inflation data on Friday and the Fed next week. Any surprises in the inflation data could shake things up in the markets and see the yellow metal break the recent range, perhaps even quite aggressively. While a US recession isn’t the base case at the moment, a few more nasty surprises on the inflation front could see that change," he added.

Gold prices today, he adds, are expected to be volatile ahead of the ECB meeting's outcome.

“Gold has support at $1840-1828, and resistance at $1862-1871. Silver has support at $21.75-21.60, while resistance is at $22.35-22.55. In rupee terms gold has support at ₹50,740–50,510, while resistance is at ₹51,280–51,450. Silver has support at Rs61,550-61,100, while resistance is at ₹62,680–63,110," he added.

On the other hand, gold however continues to remain “supported by inflation concerns as data from major economies highlights higher price pressure while crude oil prices have jumped to 3-month high on tightness concerns. Also supporting gold price is choppiness in equity market amid continuing debate if monetary tightening may slow down economic growth significantly," Kotak Securities analysts said in a note.

“Geopolitical tensions amid continuing Russia-Ukraine war and tensions relating to North Korea has also increased gold’s safe haven appeal. Gold continues to trade in a range and this trend may continue ahead of Fed decision next week however with more and more central banks moving towards tightening, prices may remain under pressure," they added.