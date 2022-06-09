Gold rates in India today near 3-week lows, silver prices edge higher2 min read . Updated: 09 Jun 2022, 10:27 AM IST
- Gold prices today, says analyst, are expected to be volatile ahead of the ECB meeting's outcome
Gold prices in India struggled near three-week lows amid firm US bond yields that lower the safe-haven appeal of zero-yielding gold. On MCX, gold futures were flat at ₹51,070 per 10 gram while silver edged up to ₹62,059 per kg. In global markets, gold prices slipped today ahead of key US inflation data, due later this week. Spot gold was down 0.1% at $1,852.21 per ounce, amid firm US 10-year Treasury yields.