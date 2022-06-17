Gold and silver struggled in Indian markets today amid weak global cues for precious metals. On MCX, gold futures were down slightly to ₹50,966 per 10 gram while silver fell to ₹61,431 per kg. Gold prices in India had hit ₹51,800 last Friday. In global markets, gold prices fell today, weighed down by firm US dollar and rising US Treasury yields. Spot gold today dropped 0.7% to $1,844.25 per ounce and were on track for 1.5% loss for this week, the biggest weekly drop since mid-May.

On Wednesday, the US Federal Reserve delivered its its biggest interest rate hike in 28 years as the central bank scrambles to rein in soaring inflation. Rising rates in the United States increase the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding gold.

Among other precious metals, spot silver fell 0.6% to $21.79 per ounce, and platinum dipped 0.5% to $945.50.

"Going forward, we expect dollar strength and recovering bond yields to cap gold prices", as the Fed delivers on its hawkish stance, Fitch Solutions said in a note.

"However, prices will not collapse back to pre-COVID-19 levels as gold will remain supported by the evolving Russia-Ukraine war, rising global inflation, and the still persisting pandemic."

“Gold prices are advancing towards $1850 – a familiar area where gold prices have deviated since mid-May. In fact, in the current month thus far, gold prices have touched $1848. Meanwhile, disappointing US housing data shifted traders’ attention towards a likely recession scenario. Housing Starts in the US for May dropped by 14.4%, while Building Permits followed suit, edging lower by 7%.," said Rahul Kalantri, VP Commodities, Mehta Equities Ltd.

“Furthermore, the Philadelphia Fed Manufacturing Index for June showed signs of a slowing US economy contracting by 3.3, much lower than estimations of 5.5. Gold and silver prices also gained amid increasing probability of a global recession after aggressive interest rates hikes by the U.S. Federal Reserve on Wednesday. Global equity markets also crashed amid fears of global economic recession, thus supporting buying in the safe-haven precious metals."

“Gold has support at $1834-1822, while resistance is at $1860-1871. Silver has support at $21.45-21.30, while resistance is at $22.05-22.28. In INR terms gold has support at ₹50,770–50,510, while resistance is at Rs51,240–52,450. Silver has support at Rs61,050-60,850, while resistance is at Rs61,980–62,410."