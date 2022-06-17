Gold rates set for big fall this week, prices dip today

Gold and silver struggled in Indian markets today amid weak global cues for precious metals. On MCX, gold futures were down slightly to ₹50,966 per 10 gram while silver fell to ₹61,431 per kg. Gold prices in India had hit ₹51,800 last Friday. In global markets, gold prices fell today, weighed down by firm US dollar and rising US Treasury yields. Spot gold today dropped 0.7% to $1,844.25 per ounce and were on track for 1.5% loss for this week, the biggest weekly drop since mid-May.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}