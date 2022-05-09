Gold rates today dip, down 4,500 in 2 months, silver prices drop

Axis Securities has a neutral stance on gold and recommends a ‘Buy-on-Dips’ strategy. “Fundamentally, gold prices are inversely correlated with bond yields. US bond yields has risen on an expectation of aggressive rate hikes. Against this backdrop, Gold will continue to be a preferred asset class until uncertainties over the Russia-Ukraine conflict continues and will continue to attract investments as a proven hedge against other asset classes. Gold prices will continue to find support from the geopolitical risk and the inflation pressure in the global environment," the brokerage said.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}