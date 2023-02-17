Gold rates today dips below ₹56,000 on US Fed rate hike bets. Faces third weekly drop in a row
- Gold rates today breached crucial support of $1,830 per ounce in international market
Gold rate today: Facing fear of dropping prices for third week in a row, gold price in India fell below ₹56,000 per 10 gm levels. Gold future contract for April 2023 on Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) opened downside at ₹55,975 levels and went on to hit intraday low of ₹55,878 levels in early morning deals. In international market, gold prices fell below its crucial support of $1,830 per ounce levels, signaling further bearish trend in the precious yellow metal price movement.
