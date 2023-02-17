Gold rate today: Facing fear of dropping prices for third week in a row, gold price in India fell below ₹56,000 per 10 gm levels. Gold future contract for April 2023 on Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) opened downside at ₹55,975 levels and went on to hit intraday low of ₹55,878 levels in early morning deals. In international market, gold prices fell below its crucial support of $1,830 per ounce levels, signaling further bearish trend in the precious yellow metal price movement.

According to commodity market experts, US dollar rates extended its rally after higher than expected US PPI data released yesterday. The US dollar index regained the psychological 104 levels on Thursday session and today it has climbed further upside to 104.230 levels. Experts said that strong PPI numbers have renewed fear of US inflation leading to rise in concern about US Fed rate hike. Bullion experts went on to add that in domestic market, ₹55,500 levels is strong support for the yellow metal price whereas in international market, $1,800 per ounce seems a 'sacrosanct' level for the precious metal.

On why gold prices are falling across globe, Anuj Gupta, Vice President — Research at IIFL Securities said, "Gold prices have fallen due to rise in US dollar rates. After hitting below 103 levels, US dollar has been rising on strong US economic data. Yesterday, dollar index regained 104 levels on closing basis after the release of US PPI data, which is higher than the market estimates. This fueled dollar demand leading to rise in US bond yield. So, people are squaring off positions in gold and switching towards other assets like bonds."

Suggesting gold investors to know their levels, Amit Sajeja, Vice President — Research at Motilal Oswal said, "Gold has breached its crucial $1,830 per ounce level support in early morning deals and now its immediate support is placed at $1,800 levels. On the upper side, the yellow metal price is facing hurdle at $1,890 followed by $1,920 per ounce levels."

Asked about gold price outlook, Marc Despallieres, Chief Strategy and Trading Officer at Vantage said, "Gold price is under pressure as the higher US PPI and renewed hawkish bias for the Federal Reserve continued to exerted bearish pressure on the precious yellow metal price movement.

On Thursday, St. Louis Federal Reserve's James Bullard and Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester both embraced bigger hikes as they said that continued policy rate increases can help lock in a disinflationary trend during 2023 and would not rule out supporting a half-percentage-point increase at the Fed’s March meeting.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.