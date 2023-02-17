According to commodity market experts, US dollar rates extended its rally after higher than expected US PPI data released yesterday. The US dollar index regained the psychological 104 levels on Thursday session and today it has climbed further upside to 104.230 levels. Experts said that strong PPI numbers have renewed fear of US inflation leading to rise in concern about US Fed rate hike. Bullion experts went on to add that in domestic market, ₹55,500 levels is strong support for the yellow metal price whereas in international market, $1,800 per ounce seems a 'sacrosanct' level for the precious metal.