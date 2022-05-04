Gold rates today fall, a day after Akshaya Tritiya. Check latest rates here

According to reports, gold sales in India rebounded on Akshaya Tritiya after remaining subdued for past two years. The industry is likely to see a 10% jump in gold sales on Akshaya Tritiya, which is considered auspicious for buying the precious metal "This Akshaya Tritiya has been very strong. We are expecting to comfortably surpass the 2019 level. This year pent up demand, a decline in gold prices and the day being a holiday has contributed to boosting the sales," Saiyam Mehra, the vice-chairman of All India Gem and Jewellery Domestic Council (GJC), told PTI.