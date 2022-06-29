Gold and silver rates fell today in India amid subdued global cues. On MCX, gold futures fell to ₹50,796, after hitting a nearly two-week high of ₹51,000 on Tuesday. Silver dipped 0.3% to ₹59990 per kg. In global markets, spot gold fell fell 0.2% to $1,817.00 per ounce. Among other precious metals, spot silver was little changed at $20.84 per ounce.

“COMEX gold trades in a range near $1820/oz as support from disappointing US economic data, ban on Russian gold imports by some G7 countries, sharp rebound in crude oil price and improving outlook for Chinese economy is countered by rebound in US dollar index, attempts at recovery by equity markets, continuing ETF outflows and monetary tightening stance of major central banks," said Ravindra Rao, VP- Head Commodity Research at Kotak Securities.

“Gold remains stuck in the $1800-1850/oz and this may continue amid lack of fresh triggers however with Fed’s emphasis on aggressive tightening, the US dollar may remain supported keeping pressure on gold prices," he added.

US Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell is scheduled to speak later in the day at an ECB forum, and traders will watch for policy cues following the Fed's aggressive rate hike earlier this month.

In a note, Kotak Securities said: “Gold turned choppy also reflecting the mixed trade in equity markets as market players assess economic health as well as monetary policy stance. US equity markets have turned mixed after a sharp rebound last week while Chinese equities are holding near March highs. China has attracted investors amid some easing of travel restrictions and continued support for stimulus measures to boost growth. Any improvement in Chinese economy may reduce gold’s safe haven appeal but may improve expectations for consumer demand."

“Gold is also supported by inflation concerns as crude oil prices bounced back sharply on supply risks. Gold is also underpinned supply concerns as some countries in G7 decided to ban imports of new gold from Russia. Russian gold supply to western countries has already fallen on back of restrictions on refiners as well as on gold transactions by the central bank and Russia could always divert more supply towards countries like India, China so actual supply impact may not be significant. ETF flows show that the investors have continued to exit. Gold may remain choppy as growth and inflation concerns counter tightening expectations and attempts at recovery by equity markets however with Fed’s emphasis on monetary tightening, the US dollar may remain supported and this may keep gold price under pressure," the brokerage added.

Gold Technical Outlook

“Choppy trading expected initially. However, inability to break the support of $1815, there are chances of recovery upticks," domestic brokerage Geojit said in a note.

For silver, “prices remain choppy inside $22.50-20.50 levels and breaking any of the sides would suggest fresh directional moves," the brokerage said.