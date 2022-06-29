Gold rates today fall after hitting 2-week high, silver prices drop2 min read . Updated: 29 Jun 2022, 04:21 PM IST
- Prospects of elevated interest rates continued to override its safe-haven appeal of gold
Gold and silver rates fell today in India amid subdued global cues. On MCX, gold futures fell to ₹50,796, after hitting a nearly two-week high of ₹51,000 on Tuesday. Silver dipped 0.3% to ₹59990 per kg. In global markets, spot gold fell fell 0.2% to $1,817.00 per ounce. Among other precious metals, spot silver was little changed at $20.84 per ounce.