Gold rates today fall after hitting 2-week high, silver prices drop

“Gold is also supported by inflation concerns as crude oil prices bounced back sharply on supply risks. Gold is also underpinned supply concerns as some countries in G7 decided to ban imports of new gold from Russia. Russian gold supply to western countries has already fallen on back of restrictions on refiners as well as on gold transactions by the central bank and Russia could always divert more supply towards countries like India, China so actual supply impact may not be significant. ETF flows show that the investors have continued to exit. Gold may remain choppy as growth and inflation concerns counter tightening expectations and attempts at recovery by equity markets however with Fed’s emphasis on monetary tightening, the US dollar may remain supported and this may keep gold price under pressure," the brokerage added.

