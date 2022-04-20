Gold prices today fell for third day in a row in Indian markets amid weak global cues while silver was also under some pressure. On MCX, gold futures were down 0.35% to ₹52566 per 10 gram while silver fell 0.4% to ₹68,520 per kg. In global markets, gold struggled at lowest in nearly two weeks as elevated bond yields and strong dollar dented the appeal of zero-yielding bullion. Spot gold was down 0.2% at $1,946.92, the lowest since April 8. Spot silver fell 0.6% to $25.01 per ounce.

On Monday, gold rose to near key level of $2,000 per ounce but could not sustain the upmove.

"COMEX gold traded lower weighed down by persistent rise in US dollar and bond yields as Fed officials maintained hawkish stance while economic data and corporate earnings results showed stability in the economy. Gold is also pressurized by some recovery in US equity market as market players geared for earnings season,"said Ravindra Rao, VP- Head Commodity Research at Kotak Securities.

“However, supporting price is Russia-Ukraine fighting, inflation concerns and concerns about Chinese economy. ETF flows also show strong investor interest. Gold rallied sharply in last few days which fizzled out near $2000/oz level and we are now seeing some correction which may extend further amid persistent strength in US dollar and stability in equities."

St. Louis Fed President James Bullard, speaking on Monday, said the central bank shouldn’t rule out even larger hikes, invoking the 75 basis point move that former Fed Chair Alan Greenspan delivered in 1994. This triggered a sharp fall in gold rates.

Gold is highly sensitive to rising U.S. interest rates and Treasury yields, which increase the opportunity cost of holding the non-yielding bullion while boosting the greenback in which it is priced.

In international markets, gold “edged lower after tumbling 1.5% in the previous session. Yields on U.S. 10-year government bonds are getting close to 3% and real yields, which take inflation into account, have just turned positive for the first time in more than two years. The improving returns on debt typically damp demand for non-interest bearing bullion. The Fed's most hawkish official, James Bullard, opened the door to discussing the first 75 basis-point rate hike since 1994," said Jigar Trivedi, Research Analyst- Commodities Fundamental, Anand Rathi Shares & Stock Brokers on Gold.