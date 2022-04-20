Gold rates today fall, down for third day in a row

Gold prices today fell for third day in a row in Indian markets amid weak global cues while silver was also under some pressure. On MCX, gold futures were down 0.35% to ₹52566 per 10 gram while silver fell 0.4% to ₹68,520 per kg. In global markets, gold struggled at lowest in nearly two weeks as elevated bond yields and strong dollar dented the appeal of zero-yielding bullion. Spot gold was down 0.2% at $1,946.92, the lowest since April 8. Spot silver fell 0.6% to $25.01 per ounce.

