Gold rates today fall for third time in 4 days, silver prices drop

Gold and silver prices in India today edged lower amid subdued global cues. On MCX, gold futures were down 0.13% to ₹50,900, their third decline in four sessions. Silver futures slipped 0.15% to ₹62,151 per kg. In global markets, gold prices were steady today ahead of US inflation report due later this week. Spot gold was down 0.1% at $1,850.41 per ounce. Among other precious metals, silver eased 0.1% to $22.19 while platinum fell 0.1% to $1,009.84 an ounce and palladium rose 0.4% to $1,991.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}