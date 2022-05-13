Gold rates today fall to lowest in 3 months, down 1,500 in a week

Gold prices edged lower in Indian markets after a sharp drop in the previous session. On MCX, gold futures were down 0.03% to ₹50,158 per 10 gram while silver rose 0.3% to ₹58,920 per kg. In the previous session gold had dropped 1.2% while silver slumped ₹2,000 or 3.3%. So far this week, gold prices are down about ₹1,500 per 10 gram. The recent correction in gold has nearly wiped out gains from a rally driven by safe-haven demand after Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February. In early March, gold had risen closer to ₹56,000 levels.

