Gold rates today fall to near lowest in 3 months, silver prices drop

Gold prices fell in India to near 3-month lows ahead of monthly US inflation data, which analysts say could have some impact on Federal Reserve's monetary policy stance. The US inflation reading is due at 6 pm later in the day. On MCX, gold futures were down 0.3% to ₹50,421 per gram while silver fell 0.5% to ₹60,310 per kg. Gold has come under pressure since price came closer to ₹56,000 in early March as the dollar rallied while US Treasury yields also advanced, curbing investors’ enthusiasm for the safe haven metal.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}