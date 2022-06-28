Gold and silver prices edged higher in Indian markets, tracking positive global cues. On MCX, gold futures rose 0.45% to nearly two-week high of ₹50,870 per 10 gram. Silver jumped 0.8% to ₹60,444 per kg. In global markets, gold prices edged up 0.2% to $1,825.99 per ounce, following a slight pullback in US bond yields. However, the dollar index was steady. Its strength has put a lid on prices of greenback-priced bullion in recent weeks.

Spot silver firmed 0.2% to $21.18 per ounce, and platinum eased 0.3% to $904.99, while palladium rose 1% to $1,889.67.

Meanwhile, the holdings of SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, fell 0.44% to 1,056.40 tonnes on Monday from 1,061.04 tonnes on Friday.

"Gold gained some support also from a halt in recent rally in equity markets. Growth concerns, inflationary pressure and tightening expectations brought a halt to a sharp but short rally seen in US and global equity market. Amid other factors, ETF outflows showed continued exodus by investors," Kotak Securities said in a note.

“Gold may remain choppy amid increased volatility in financial markets and as G7 countries target Russian gold industry. However with Fed’s emphasis on monetary tightening, the US dollar and bond yields may remain supported and this may keep pressure on gold prices," the brokerage added.

Gold Technical Outlook

“Gold has support at $1806-1796, while resistance at $1834-1845. Silver has support at $20.80-20.55, while resistance is at $21.32-21.50. In rupee terms, gold has support at ₹50,370–50,110, while resistance is at ₹50,940–51,120. Silver has support at Rs59,580-59,150, while resistance is at ₹60,520–60,910," said Rahul Kalantri, VP Commodities, Mehta Equities Ltd.