Gold rates today jump to nearly 2-week highs, silver prices rise1 min read . Updated: 28 Jun 2022, 01:50 PM IST
- Gold prices today: A strong dollar has capped gains in greenback-priced bullion in recent weeks.
Listen to this article
Gold and silver prices edged higher in Indian markets, tracking positive global cues. On MCX, gold futures rose 0.45% to nearly two-week high of ₹50,870 per 10 gram. Silver jumped 0.8% to ₹60,444 per kg. In global markets, gold prices edged up 0.2% to $1,825.99 per ounce, following a slight pullback in US bond yields. However, the dollar index was steady. Its strength has put a lid on prices of greenback-priced bullion in recent weeks.