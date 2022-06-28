Gold rates today jump to nearly 2-week highs, silver prices rise

Gold and silver prices edged higher in Indian markets, tracking positive global cues. On MCX, gold futures rose 0.45% to nearly two-week high of ₹50,870 per 10 gram. Silver jumped 0.8% to ₹60,444 per kg. In global markets, gold prices edged up 0.2% to $1,825.99 per ounce, following a slight pullback in US bond yields. However, the dollar index was steady. Its strength has put a lid on prices of greenback-priced bullion in recent weeks.

