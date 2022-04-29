Gold and silver rates today edged higher in Indian markets, tracking a pullback in global rates after the precious metals fell to two-month lows. On MCX, gold futures were up 0.58% to ₹51,560 per 10 gram but are still down down about ₹2,000 from April 18 highs. Silver futures today rose 0.5% to ₹64,915 per kg.

In global markets, gold prices were flat today with bullion headed for its biggest monthly drop in seven months. Spot gold was up 0.1% at $1,897.01 per ounce. Analysts attributed the fall in gold prices to fears of an aggressive interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve which has pushed up dollar and US bond yields. Higher short-term U.S. interest rates tend to increase the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion.

“Inability of gold to move past $1875, there are chances of recovery upticks for the day. A direct drop below $1875 would continue liquidation pressure," said Geojit in a note.

If silver breaches the support of $23 there are more potential downside in the counter. Inability to do so may trigger recovery upticks, the brokerage added.

Earlier this week, gold fell to its lowest in nearly two months as a stronger dollar makes greenback-priced gold less attractive for other currency holders. Among other precious metals, spot silver gained 0.2% to $23.17 per ounce while platinum dipped 0.1% to $918.67.

“On Thursday, gold and silver settled on a mixed note in the international as well as domestic markets. The gold and silver bulls were trying to stop the recent price downtrend that pushed prices to nine-week lows overnight. A strong U.S. dollar and rising bond yields have been hammering the two metals recently," said Rahul Kalantri, VP Commodities, Mehta Equities Ltd.

“U.S. GDP report showed a surprisingly weak reading of -1.4%. That was worse than expectations for a rise of 1.0%. The gold market saw a mild rally in the aftermath of that report, but gains could not be held. The Japanese yen hit a 20-year low against the U.S. dollar as the Bank of Japan has reinforced its commitment to low interest rates despite rising Inflation. Meanwhile, the Euro currency fell to a five-year low against the dollar as soaring energy prices crimp the Euro zone economy. The U.S. dollar index is solidly up again today and hit another two-year high," he added. (With Agency Inputs)