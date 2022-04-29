Gold rates today rise but still down 2,000 in 10 days

“U.S. GDP report showed a surprisingly weak reading of -1.4%. That was worse than expectations for a rise of 1.0%. The gold market saw a mild rally in the aftermath of that report, but gains could not be held. The Japanese yen hit a 20-year low against the U.S. dollar as the Bank of Japan has reinforced its commitment to low interest rates despite rising Inflation. Meanwhile, the Euro currency fell to a five-year low against the dollar as soaring energy prices crimp the Euro zone economy. The U.S. dollar index is solidly up again today and hit another two-year high," he added. (With Agency Inputs)