Gold prices struggled today in Indian markets while silver edged higher. On MCX, June gold futures were steady at ₹50,975 per 10 gram while silver rose 0.4% to ₹61,716 per kg. Gold has been been sliding since mid-April as the Federal Reserve and other central banks tighten policy to fight rising consumer prices. Early March, gold had come closer to ₹56,000 in Indian markets.

"The monetary squeeze has sent yields on US government bonds past 3% and fuelled five weeks of gains for the dollar, making non-interest-bearing gold less attractive, says Rahul Kalantri, VP Commodities, Mehta Equities.

In global markets, gold edged higher today as a decline in US Treasury yields offset pressure on dollar-priced bullion. Spot gold was up 0.2% at $1,856.75 per ounce. Among other precious metals, silver gained 0.4% to $21.87 per ounce, while platinum dipped 0.1% to $954.98, and palladium rose 0.5% to $2,107.80.

Mr Kalantri expects bullion prices will remain volatile today. “Gold has support at $1850-1840, and resistance at $1874-1984. Silver has support at $21.65-21.40, while resistance is at $22.28-22.55. In rupee terms, gold has support at ₹50,770–50,610, while resistance is at ₹51,280–51,550. Silver has support at ₹60,840-60,350, while resistance is at ₹62,150–62,510," he added.

US consumer prices are set to be released on Wednesday. “Still, there could be more bond market swings to come as a swathe of inflation data feeds the debate on price pressures and monetary policy," he said.

While gold is seen as a safe store of value during times of political and economic crises, it is highly sensitive to rising short-term U.S. interest rates, which raise the opportunity cost of holding bullion.

In a note, Geojit says, gold has support at $1848 and a direct drop below the support would bring in further pressure. Else, expect a choppy trading session for the day, it said.

For silver, “while prices stay below $23 there are chance of further liquidation pressure. A direct rise above $23.80 is an early recovery signal."

(With Agency Inputs)