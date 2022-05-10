Gold rates today struggle, down 5,000 in 2 months, silver prices edge up

Gold prices struggled today in Indian markets while silver edged higher. On MCX, June gold futures were steady at ₹50,975 per 10 gram while silver rose 0.4% to ₹61,716 per kg. Gold has been been sliding since mid-April as the Federal Reserve and other central banks tighten policy to fight rising consumer prices. Early March, gold had come closer to ₹56,000 in Indian markets.

