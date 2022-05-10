Gold rates today struggle, down 5,000 in 2 months, silver prices edge up

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
After coming closer to ₹56,000 levels in March, gold has since come under strong selling pressure as central banks across the world tighten their monetary policy
Gold prices struggled today in Indian markets while silver edged higher. On MCX, June gold futures were steady at ₹50,975 per 10 gram while silver rose 0.4% to ₹61,716 per kg. Gold has been been sliding since mid-April as the Federal Reserve and other central banks tighten policy to fight rising consumer prices. Early March, gold had come closer to ₹56,000 in Indian markets.
"The monetary squeeze has sent yields on US government bonds past 3% and fuelled five weeks of gains for the dollar, making non-interest-bearing gold less attractive, says Rahul Kalantri, VP Commodities, Mehta Equities.
In global markets, gold edged higher today as a decline in US Treasury yields offset pressure on dollar-priced bullion. Spot gold was up 0.2% at $1,856.75 per ounce. Among other precious metals, silver gained 0.4% to $21.87 per ounce, while platinum dipped 0.1% to $954.98, and palladium rose 0.5% to $2,107.80.
Mr Kalantri expects bullion prices will remain volatile today. “Gold has support at $1850-1840, and resistance at $1874-1984. Silver has support at $21.65-21.40, while resistance is at $22.28-22.55. In rupee terms, gold has support at ₹50,770–50,610, while resistance is at ₹51,280–51,550. Silver has support at ₹60,840-60,350, while resistance is at ₹62,150–62,510," he added.
US consumer prices are set to be released on Wednesday. “Still, there could be more bond market swings to come as a swathe of inflation data feeds the debate on price pressures and monetary policy," he said.
While gold is seen as a safe store of value during times of political and economic crises, it is highly sensitive to rising short-term U.S. interest rates, which raise the opportunity cost of holding bullion.
In a note, Geojit says, gold has support at $1848 and a direct drop below the support would bring in further pressure. Else, expect a choppy trading session for the day, it said.
For silver, “while prices stay below $23 there are chance of further liquidation pressure. A direct rise above $23.80 is an early recovery signal."