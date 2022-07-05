Gold sees huge fall amid global tumble in commodities1 min read . Updated: 05 Jul 2022, 11:27 PM IST
- The dollar rose to its strongest level in more than two years, making commodities, including gold, priced in the currency less attractive
Gold prices fell sharply in India today amid tumble in global commodity prices. On MCX, gold futures fell 1.6% or ₹830 per 10 gram to ₹51,292 per 10 gram while silver slumped 2.7% to 56916 per kg. In global markets, gold today lost more than 2% to sink further below the important support level of $1,800 per ounce.