The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) officers have recently recovered 6.88 kg gold worth ₹3.6 crore from the possession of six passengers who were travelling from Sharjah to Coimbatore.

Issuing a press note, DRI informed, "DRI Coimbatore intercepted six passengers who had arrived from Sharjah to Coimbatore Airport on 24 October and recovered gold mixed in paste form (approximately 6.88 kg gold worth ₹3.6 crores) from their possession."

Issuing a press note, DRI informed, "DRI Coimbatore intercepted six passengers who had arrived from Sharjah to Coimbatore Airport on 24 October and recovered gold mixed in paste form (approximately 6.88 kg gold worth ₹3.6 crores) from their possession."

In another similar incident earlier on Thursday, gold and silver worth ₹17.26 lakh and ₹27.44 lakh in cash were seized from a bank locker of Mahabubnagar Municipal Commissioner Vadde Surendar.

The seizure was made in connection with a case, lodged against Surendar under the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, on 27 October.

The seized items included gold ornaments weighing 808 grams worth ₹17,24,744 and silver ornaments weighing 71 grams worth ₹1,280.

A few days back, Mangalore International Airport officials seized nearly 500 grams of gold valued at ₹25.45 lakh from a passenger who arrived from Dubai.

The passenger was arrested in connection with the seizure and was later produced before court.

In another gold seizure incident, the Air Intelligence Unit and the Customs officials had seized a total amount of 1.88 kg gold from three separate busts at the Kozhikode International Airport.

As per the Customs officials, the Air Intelligence Unit Batch C seized a 194-gram gold chain of 24-carat purity worth ₹8.86 lakh from a passenger who arrived from Dubai. The chain was concealed in his undergarment.

With agency inputs

