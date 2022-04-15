Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Gold, silver price today: 10 gram of 24 carat tops over 54k, silver hits 70k. Check major cities rates

Gold, silver price today: 10 gram of 24 carat tops over 54k, silver hits 70k. Check major cities rates

A 24 carat gold in 10 gram has reached more than 54,000, while the 22 carat in the same gram is nearly 50,000-mark.
1 min read . 15 Apr 2022 Livemint

  • In India, a 10 gram gold in 24 carat is priced at 54,060 up by 220 from the previous day of 53,840. While 100 gram gold in the same carat jumped by 2,200 to 5,40, 600 from the previous day's 5,38,400.

Gold and silver is costlier on Friday across many regions of India. A 24 carat gold in 10 gram has reached more than 54,000, while the 22 carat in the same gram is nearly 50,000-mark. Silver prices have touched 70,000 in the country.

In India, a 10 gram gold in 24 carat is priced at 54,060 up by 220 from the previous day of 53,840. While 100 gram gold in the same carat jumped by 2,200 to 5,40, 600 from the previous day's 5,38,400.

Meanwhile, 22 carat gold in 10 gram stood at 49,550 up by 200 compared to the previous day's 49,350, while 100-gram gold was at 4,95,500 higher by 2,000 from the previous day's 4,93,500.

As per Good Returns, among major cities, gold in 24 carat was expensive in Chennai, Coimbatore, and Madurai at 54,600, while the price was at 54,210 in Lucknow, Jaipur, and Chandigarh. Meanwhile, in cities like Ahmedabad and Surat, prices were at 54,100, and it was at 54,090 in cities like Pune, Vadodara, Patna, Nagpur, and Nashik.

Gold in 24 carat was valued at 54,060 in cities like Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Kerala, Vijayawada, and Bhubaneswar, Mangalore, Vishakhapatnam, and Mysore.

As for silver, per kg is priced at 70,000 up by 700 from the previous day's 69,300. While 100 gram and 10-gram silver are available at 7,000 and 700 respectively.

1 kg silver was costlier in cities like Chennai, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Kerala, Coimbatore, Madurai, Vijayawada, Mangalore, Visakhapatnam, and Mysore with the price of 74,400. In cities like Mumbai, Delhi, and Kolkata among others, the price was 70,000.

Gold prices in India are ahead of the auspicious occasion Akshaya Tritiya which will be celebrated on May 5. Gold demand during this festival rises.

On Wednesday, at Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures maturing June 3, ended at 52,991 down by 90 or 0.17% after trading between 52,700 to 53,110. Whereas, silver futures maturing May 5 settled at 69,100 down by 366 or 0.53%.

At present, hotter-than-expected inflation has resulted in favor of havens, while uplift also emerged from the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

