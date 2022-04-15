As per Good Returns, among major cities, gold in 24 carat was expensive in Chennai, Coimbatore, and Madurai at ₹54,600, while the price was at ₹54,210 in Lucknow, Jaipur, and Chandigarh. Meanwhile, in cities like Ahmedabad and Surat, prices were at ₹54,100, and it was at ₹54,090 in cities like Pune, Vadodara, Patna, Nagpur, and Nashik.