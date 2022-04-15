This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
In India, a 10 gram gold in 24 carat is priced at ₹54,060 up by ₹220 from the previous day of ₹53,840. While 100 gram gold in the same carat jumped by ₹2,200 to ₹5,40, 600 from the previous day's ₹5,38,400.
Gold and silver is costlier on Friday across many regions of India. A 24 carat gold in 10 gram has reached more than ₹54,000, while the 22 carat in the same gram is nearly ₹50,000-mark. Silver prices have touched ₹70,000 in the country.
Meanwhile, 22 carat gold in 10 gram stood at ₹49,550 up by ₹200 compared to the previous day's ₹49,350, while 100-gram gold was at ₹4,95,500 higher by ₹2,000 from the previous day's ₹4,93,500.
As per Good Returns, among major cities, gold in 24 carat was expensive in Chennai, Coimbatore, and Madurai at ₹54,600, while the price was at ₹54,210 in Lucknow, Jaipur, and Chandigarh. Meanwhile, in cities like Ahmedabad and Surat, prices were at ₹54,100, and it was at ₹54,090 in cities like Pune, Vadodara, Patna, Nagpur, and Nashik.
Gold in 24 carat was valued at ₹54,060 in cities like Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Kerala, Vijayawada, and Bhubaneswar, Mangalore, Vishakhapatnam, and Mysore.
As for silver, per kg is priced at ₹70,000 up by ₹700 from the previous day's ₹69,300. While 100 gram and 10-gram silver are available at ₹7,000 and ₹700 respectively.
1 kg silver was costlier in cities like Chennai, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Kerala, Coimbatore, Madurai, Vijayawada, Mangalore, Visakhapatnam, and Mysore with the price of ₹74,400. In cities like Mumbai, Delhi, and Kolkata among others, the price was ₹70,000.
Gold prices in India are ahead of the auspicious occasion Akshaya Tritiya which will be celebrated on May 5. Gold demand during this festival rises.
On Wednesday, at Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures maturing June 3, ended at ₹52,991 down by ₹90 or 0.17% after trading between ₹52,700 to ₹53,110. Whereas, silver futures maturing May 5 settled at ₹69,100 down by ₹366 or 0.53%.
At present, hotter-than-expected inflation has resulted in favor of havens, while uplift also emerged from the Russia-Ukraine conflict.
