Gold, silver prices today rise in India markets. Check latest rates

“Overall, we expect gold to remain volatile and trade in a broad range however buying on dips could be the ideal strategy. With equity markets losing momentum, gold may benefit from increased demand as an alternative asset. Currently we are seeing an exodus from both equities and commodities on prospect of higher borrowing costs however equities still have room to correct after the rally in last few years. Outlook for US dollar remains strong however even a small correction may be enough to support gold and other commodities. Gold may trade in a range of $1700-2010/oz level. MCX Gold may trade in a range of Rs.47000-55000/10 grams and buying could be considered at lower levels," the brokerage added. (With Agency Inputs)