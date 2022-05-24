Gold, silver rates steady today. Check out latest prices

Gold and silver rates today struggled in Indian markets amid subdued global prices of precious metals. On MCX, gold futures were flat at ₹50,942 per 10 gram while silver was steady at ₹61,307 per kg. In global markets, gold slipped 0.2% to $1,850.40 per ounce, as the US dollar rebounded slightly after a slide in the previous session. A stronger dollar makes bullion more expensive for overseas buyers, thus weighing on demand of the precious metal. Among other precious metals, spot silver dipped 0.3% to $21.71 per ounce, and platinum eased 1.3% to $946.00, while palladium edged up 0.1% to $1,994.50.

