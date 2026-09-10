Gold, silver worth crores locked inside: Here’s why MCD sealed dozens of jewellery shops in Chandni Chowk, Delhi

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has sealed at least 56 jewellery shops in Chandni Chowk on 10 September, PTI reported, citing traders. The shops are located in Kucha Mahajani, a bullion market in Delhi. Traders said gold and silver jewellery worth crores remained locked inside the sealed shops.

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The action reportedly followed stricter checks against dangerous and illegal buildings across Delhi. These checks increased after seven people died in the Satya Niketan building collapse.

Yogesh Singhal said officials sealed the shops around 11.30 AM after posting notices. Singhal heads the All India Bullion and Jewellers Association.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 Why did the MCD seal jewellery shops in Chandni Chowk? ⌵ The MCD sealed at least 56 jewellery shops in Chandni Chowk due to stricter checks on dangerous and illegal buildings, a response heightened after a recent building collapse in Satya Niketan. 2 What valuables are trapped inside the sealed jewellery shops? ⌵ Traders have reported that gold and silver jewellery worth crores remains locked inside the sealed shops, raising concerns about the valuables and the impact on traders. 3 How did traders react to the sealing of their shops by the MCD? ⌵ Traders expressed frustration, claiming MCD officials arrived without prior notice and alleged that the sealing process was conducted simultaneously across multiple locations. 4 What led to the increase in enforcement actions by the MCD? ⌵ The increase in enforcement actions follows the tragic collapse of a building in Satya Niketan, which resulted in seven fatalities and raised alarm about unsafe structures across Delhi. 5 Should MCD be held accountable for the building collapse and subsequent enforcement actions? ⌵ Traders and the All India Bullion and Jewellers Association have questioned whether accountability extends beyond traders to include government departments and politicians in light of the Satya Niketan tragedy.

"The question to consider is whether, after the Satya Niketan tragedy, only traders will have to bear the brunt of this tragedy or whether action will also be taken against any government department and politicians," PTI quoted the association as saying in a statement.

Traders alleged that MCD officials and police had arrived without giving them advance notice. They claimed officials pasted notices and sealed shops in several buildings at the same time. Some traders said they only understood the situation after arriving at their shops.

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The association also alleged that the notices carried earlier dates. One shared notice was dated 12 May. It asked owners to stop unauthorised commercial use of basements within 48 hours.

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"Basement of the property in question, directing thereby to stop misuse of the basement and bring the premises within the permitted use of Master Plan-2021 within 48 hours, as to why the aforesaid be not sealed for commercial activity," read the official notice.

The association questioned whether government departments and politicians would also face action. It expressed concern about the valuables trapped inside and the impact on traders. MCD had not responded to these allegations.

Satya Niketan building collapse A five-storey paying guest building collapsed in Delhi’s Satya Niketan. The collapse happened on 6 September, killing seven people and injuring 12. Five of those killed were Delhi University students. The building mainly housed students from outside Delhi.

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Initial findings linked the collapse to unsafe changes in the 50-year-old building. Operators allegedly filled their basement with three truckloads of heavy construction waste.

A main support wall was also removed to make space for a shop. The building had five floors although only two were permitted.

Police arrested the owner, his son, the operator and a contractor. The MCD suspended five municipal officials over alleged negligence.

The Supreme Court asked the Delhi High Court to continue monitoring the case. It also sought reports on building violations from authorities across state and Union Territory capitals.

About the Author Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance,...Read More ✕ Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance, digital culture and major cricket developments. He combines real-time updates with clear context for everyday readers.



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