Gold smuggling case: Accused sneaked in 300 kg in last one year

BJP state chief K Surendran had charged the CMO with trying to 'interfere' in the matter. Speaking to reporters in Thiruvananthapuram, Senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala on Sunday said the role of the CM's office in the gold smuggling case needs to be probed and Pinarayi Vijayan should be questioned. When asked whether the case has affected the image of the state government, Vijayan had said on Saturday that investigation was going on and the state government will not protect anyone including any official involved in the matter.