The Karnataka Industrial Area Development Board (KIADB) has stated that Kannada actor Ranya Rao, who was recently arrested for smuggling gold from Dubai, was allotted land to establish a steel plant by the previous BJP government in February 2023.

This statement came in response to reports that a company linked to the actor had been granted 12 acres of industrial land by the KIADB in 2023, PTI reported.

As the issue began to take a political turn, the office of Minister for Medium and Large Industries M B Patil released the government's final notification, issued on February 22, 2023, confirming the allocation of land to Ranya's company, Ksiroda India, at the Sira Industrial Area in Tumakuru district.

The Congress came to power after defeating the BJP in the Karnataka Assembly polls in May 2023.

The proceedings of the Karnataka government, shared by the minister's office, said, "Approval to the proposal of M/s Ksiroda India Private Limited to establish a unit for manufacture of 'steel products - TMT bars, rods and allied products' at Sira Industrial Area, Tumakuru district.

"The government is pleased to accord in-principle approval to the investment proposal of ₹138 crore, generating employment to about 160 persons with the following infrastructure assistances, incentives and concessions," it said.

In a press release issued by Patil's office, the KIADB said the allotment to the company linked to Rao was done in January 2023. KIADB CEO Mahesh said on Sunday that Ksiroda India was allotted 12 acres of land on January 2, 2023, by the previous government, referring to the BJP, PTI reported.

"The land, located in Sira Industrial Area, Tumakuru district, was approved for allotment during the 137th State Level Single Window Clearance Committee (SLSWCC) meeting held on the same day, when the last govt was in power," Mahesh said.

According to the KIADB press release, the company had submitted a proposal to set up a manufacturing unit for steel TMT bars, rods, and allied products, with an investment of ₹138 crore. The project was expected to generate approximately 160 jobs. Gold bars worth ₹12.56 crore were seized from Ranya at the Kempegowda International Airport here, following which searches were conducted at her residence, and gold jewellery worth ₹2.06 crore and Indian currency amounting to ₹2.67 crore were also seized, Directorate of Revenue Intelligence had said on Wednesday.

Ranya is the stepdaughter of senior IPS officer Ramachandra Rao, who currently holds the position of chairman and managing director at the Karnataka State Police Housing and Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd.

In the case, a total of ₹17.29 crore was seized, including assets worth ₹4.73 crore, delivering a significant blow to organized gold smuggling networks.